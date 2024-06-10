Met office forecasts warm, clear weather on Eid-UL Azha : Chief Meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chief Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Sardar Monday said weather would remain very hot humid weather on first day of Eid UL-Azha across the country.

The people planning outdoor activities such as trips or long drives, however, have been advised to keep themselves up-to-date with the weather information, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He advised citizens to avoid direct exposure to sunlight from 12 pm to five pm and wear a protective head covering or use an umbrella while out in the sun, drink adequate quantities of water and fluids, and follow up to the daily weather bulletins issued by the authority.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also predicted that the weather is likely to be very hot in the central and southern regions of the country , while thunderstorms and light rain may occur in Gilgit-Baltistan in the evening of 2nd or third day of Eid.

The weather would remain extremely hot in southern districts, including Multan and Rahim Yar Khan, he added.