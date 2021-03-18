Met Office forecasts warm weather in Karachi on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.