Met Office Forecasts Warm Weather In Karachi On Saturday

Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Met Office forecasts warm weather in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, isolateddust-thunderstorm/rain expected in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during thenext 24 hours.

