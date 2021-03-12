Met office indicates additional water requirement in Kharif season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A continuous dry period during April and May, as predicted by the Meteorological department, may increase water requirement of upcoming Kharif season in Sindh province.

The Pakistan Meteorological department, in its seasonal climate outlook for March-May 2021, foretast a continuous dry period in the most of the areas of Sindh province for remaining period of Rabi season while southern areas might receive light rainfall, with a downpour, in the end of May.

The outlook is based on the coupled forecast system models and it depicted fluctuations of maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation with a focus on major agriculture zones to facilitate agriculture community for pre-planning their field activities.

Continuously dry weather might increase the water requirements of Kharif crops at regular pattern while rain during the May will benefit the Kharif crops, it indicated.

In the upper Sindh the minimum temperature could approach 30C and maximum temperature might increase to around 45C at the end of May.

In Lower Sindh the minimum temperature may touch 27 degrees while the maximum temperature may finally ends with around 40C at the end of May, the met office foretast.