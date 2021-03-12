UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Indicates Additional Water Requirement In Kharif Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Met office indicates additional water requirement in Kharif season

A continuous dry period during April and May, as predicted by the Meteorological department, may increase water requirement of upcoming Kharif season in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A continuous dry period during April and May, as predicted by the Meteorological department, may increase water requirement of upcoming Kharif season in Sindh province.

The Pakistan Meteorological department, in its seasonal climate outlook for March-May 2021, foretast a continuous dry period in the most of the areas of Sindh province for remaining period of Rabi season while southern areas might receive light rainfall, with a downpour, in the end of May.

The outlook is based on the coupled forecast system models and it depicted fluctuations of maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation with a focus on major agriculture zones to facilitate agriculture community for pre-planning their field activities.

Continuously dry weather might increase the water requirements of Kharif crops at regular pattern while rain during the May will benefit the Kharif crops, it indicated.

In the upper Sindh the minimum temperature could approach 30C and maximum temperature might increase to around 45C at the end of May.

In Lower Sindh the minimum temperature may touch 27 degrees while the maximum temperature may finally ends with around 40C at the end of May, the met office foretast.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Water Agriculture April May

Recent Stories

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

6 minutes ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

3 minutes ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers stress to ensure standards for steel sect ..

7 minutes ago

Hungarian hospitals feel strain as Covid third wav ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.