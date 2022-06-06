Met office issues heat wave alert for central, upper Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met office on Monday issued a heatwave alert forecasting very hot and dry weather in central and upper Sindh.

According to a weather warning issued by Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi, very hot and dry weather was likely to persist in central and upper parts of Sindh with daytime maximum temperature ranging between 46 and 48 degree Celsius in Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts may experience maximum temperature from 42 to 44 C, while hot and humid condition was expected along the coast.