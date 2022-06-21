UrduPoint.com

Met Office Issues Weather Alert For Lai Nullah Basin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued weather alert for Lai Nullah Basin advising the departments concerned to remain alert during the forecast period to take precautionary measures.

According to a district administration's spokesman, Met office issuing the weather alert informed that presently rain bearing weather system was giving rain over the catchments of Lai Nullah Basin of moderate intensity that was likely to intensify further into heavy showers during next 12 to 18 hours.

Heavy showers could cause water level to rise significantly in Nullah Lai.

All concerned agencies had been advised by the Met office to remain alert during the forecast period and took necessary precautionary measures accordingly.

The spokesman said that water level at Gawalmandi had reached near pre-alert level.

He said, all the departments concerned were issued alert and all the precautionary measures were being finalized.

He informed that water level was recorded at 8 ft at Gawalmandi and 9 ft at Kattarian at 5 pm while pre-alert was issued at 8.3 ft level at Gawalmandi.

The spokesman further informed that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, the teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi deployed in different areas particularly in low-lying areas were trying to clear stagnant rain water.

The WASA teams were present in Committee Chowk Underpass, Sadiqabad, Liaquat Bagh and different other areas of the city, he added.

