Met office predicts cloudy weather in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday predicted cloudy weather in different districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details issued by the Meteorological Department KP about weather, it has confirmed that the clouds would cover Mansehra, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan and other districts including Battagram.

The highest rainfall of 9 mm was recorded in the last 24 hours in Dir, Dera Ismail Khan 2mm, Malam Jabba and Kalam received 1 mm of rain, Meteorological Department said.

The highest temperature is likely to be 38 in Dera Ismail Khan and the minimum temperature recorded in Dir was 9 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department said.