Met office predicts dry, hot weather in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The weather will remain dry and hot in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meteorological Department predicts here on Sunday.

However, the meteorological department predicted light rain with strong winds in Kohistan, Batgram, Haripur and Shangla.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 28 mm was recorded in Buner, 15 mm in Malam Jabba and 5 mm in Balakot, said the met office. It said that Dera Ismail Khan is in the grip of extreme heat, with mercury reaching 40 degrees Celsius.