Met Office Predicts Heatwave Conditions In Sukkur Division
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Local Pakistan Meteorological Office on Tuesday predicted that heatwave conditions would prevail over most areas of the Sukkur division while dust-raising and gusty winds were expected during the next 12 hours.
Temperature of three districts of the Sukkur division recorded this noon was: Sukkur 49.2 degree centigrade, Khairpur 50 and Ghotki district 49.5 degree centigrade, respectively.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan defense made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor27 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervor36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with ‘Don’t Underestimate’ message to India36 minutes ago
-
Rally on Youm-e-Takbeer held in Rajanpur37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah: PM37 minutes ago
-
All resources being utilized to eradicate polio: DC37 minutes ago
-
Robust Pakistan imperative for achieving Kashmir Freedom Movement goals: Declaration37 minutes ago
-
Yaum-e-Takbeer rally held37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's full spectrum deterrence capabilities leave Indian forces feel handicapped: Gen (R) Kidwa ..47 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers arrested in raid at Taxila gambling den47 minutes ago
-
Zakat funds released by Jhang Zakat Committee for 2023-2447 minutes ago
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice47 minutes ago