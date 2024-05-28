Open Menu

Met Office Predicts Heatwave Conditions In Sukkur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Met Office predicts heatwave conditions in Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Local Pakistan Meteorological Office on Tuesday predicted that heatwave conditions would prevail over most areas of the Sukkur division while dust-raising and gusty winds were expected during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of three districts of the Sukkur division recorded this noon was: Sukkur 49.2 degree centigrade, Khairpur 50 and Ghotki district 49.5 degree centigrade, respectively.

