Met-office predicts hot and dry weather for city

The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade was observed in the city during last 24 hours while Met office predicted hot and dry weather for the rest of the region.