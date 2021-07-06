UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met-office Predicts Hot And Dry Weather For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Met-office predicts hot and dry weather for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur (Pakistan Point news - 6th Jul, 2021 ): The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade was observed in the city during last 24 hours while Met office predicted hot and dry weather for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

13 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

11 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.