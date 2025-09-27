Met Office Predicts Hot, Dry Weather For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
