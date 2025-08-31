Met Office Predicts Hot, Humid Weather For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in the coastal areas of the province.
While wind or thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Sanghar, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot and their surroundings during the evening or night.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
