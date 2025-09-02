Open Menu

Met Office Predicts Hot, Humid Weather For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Met office predicts hot, humid weather for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas of the province.

Whoever, rain-wind or thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore and their surrounding areas during evening or night.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

