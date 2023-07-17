Met Office predicts hot, humid weather in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the province.

However, scattered rain, wind-thunderstorms are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained partly cloudy/humid in most districts of the province. However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Swat, Dir, Chitral and Abbottabad districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Malam Jabba 15, Kakul 14, Dir and Drosh 03 (each), Mirkhani 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/28, Chitral 33/21, Timergara 36/24, Dir 32/20, Mirkhani 40/18, Kalam 26/13, Drosh 35/21, Saidu Sharif 33/23, Pattan 38/26, Malam Jabba 21/14, Takht Bhai 36/28, Kakul 29/19, Balakot 34/19, Parachinar 28/12, Bannu 38/27, Cherat 30/19, D.I. Khan 39/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40°C in Mirkhani.