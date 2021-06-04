MET office predicts hot weather in most parts

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in South Punjab, Upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Nokkundi 47 & Dalbandin 46.