Met Office predicts intermittent light to moderate rains in Kashmir for next few days

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : With light rains continued to occur in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, the Meteorological department on Thursday said that intermittent light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur in the Valley for next couple of days, says a report reaching here Thursday evening from across the line of control

However, the officials in Met department said that they have not predicted any heavy downpour for next upcoming five days but there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rains at isolated places.

The report quoted the Met department in Kashmir as saying "the weather conditions will improve on June 21 and 22 but intermittent light to moderate rainfall would occur at isolated places on June 22 and 23".

It said that Met had not predicted any heavy downpour in the next five days, adding that the flood like situation won't arise as the intensity of rainfall would be low.

Notably, the light rainfall accompanied by gusty lashed some areas in northern occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier, reports stated that there will be heavy rainfall at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days from Friday.

Pertinently, the water level in river Jhelum and other streams here increased due to the frequent rainfall in last couple of days. On June 12, the water was flowing above the flood declaration level following which puppet authorities in occupied Srinagar had declared flood alert in Srinagar and South Kashmir areas.

Reports said that Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir had warned the people residing along the embankments of the river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain alert and vigilant.

At the same time, authorities in Mirpur division said that there was no need panic, saying in case any eventuality caused by impending torrential rains and floods, all the concerned departments have been put on alert, equipped and well prepared to deal with the situation successfully.