UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Predicts Intermittent Light To Moderate Rains In Kashmir For Next Few Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:04 PM

Met Office predicts intermittent light to moderate rains in Kashmir for next few days

With light rains continued to occur in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, the Meteorological department on Thursday said that intermittent light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur in the Valley for next couple of days, says a report reaching here Thursday evening from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : With light rains continued to occur in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, the Meteorological department on Thursday said that intermittent light to moderate rainfall will continue to occur in the Valley for next couple of days, says a report reaching here Thursday evening from across the line of control.

However, the officials in Met department said that they have not predicted any heavy downpour for next upcoming five days but there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rains at isolated places.

The report quoted the Met department in Kashmir as saying "the weather conditions will improve on June 21 and 22 but intermittent light to moderate rainfall would occur at isolated places on June 22 and 23".

It said that Met had not predicted any heavy downpour in the next five days, adding that the flood like situation won't arise as the intensity of rainfall would be low.

Notably, the light rainfall accompanied by gusty lashed some areas in northern occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier, reports stated that there will be heavy rainfall at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days from Friday.

Pertinently, the water level in river Jhelum and other streams here increased due to the frequent rainfall in last couple of days. On June 12, the water was flowing above the flood declaration level following which puppet authorities in occupied Srinagar had declared flood alert in Srinagar and South Kashmir areas.

Reports said that Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir had warned the people residing along the embankments of the river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain alert and vigilant.

At the same time, authorities in Mirpur division said that there was no need panic, saying in case any eventuality caused by impending torrential rains and floods, all the concerned departments have been put on alert, equipped and well prepared to deal with the situation successfully.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water Line Of Control Alert Jammu Srinagar Same Jhelum Mirpur June All From Rains

Recent Stories

Albanian police make arrests after clashes at poll ..

1 minute ago

Death of Dr. Moonis Ahmer's mother mourned

2 minutes ago

25 dead as Indian bus plunges into gorge

2 minutes ago

US Puts Afghanistan on Watch List Over Failure to ..

2 minutes ago

Saurdi Arabia has dismissed UN report on Khashoggi ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Division floats facts on PM's office expen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.