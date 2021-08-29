UrduPoint.com

Met Office Predicts Light Rains, Strong Winds In KP

Sun 29th August 2021

Met office predicts light rains, strong winds in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Light rain with strong winds is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Bannu divisions, Meteorological Department said here on Sunday.

The Met Office said that during the last 24 hours, 35 mm rain was recorded in Balakot, 33 mm in Upper Dir, 3 mm in Kalam and 8 mm in Kohat. The highest temperature of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, Meteorological Department said.

