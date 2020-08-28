Met Office predicts more monsoon rains in Sindh province from Saturday

The meteorological department has forecast more monsoon rain spells for the Sindh province starting from Saturday and to be continued till Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The meteorological department has forecast more monsoon rain spells for the Sindh province starting from Saturday and to be continued till Monday.

According Met office Karachi, another monsoon rain baring system was likely to enter in Sindh province on Saturday.

The rains, with wind and thunderstorm, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls were expected in different districts and cities of the province.

The districts and cities in the province included Karachi, Hyderabad, Thata, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islamkot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana would face heavy rain spell from Saturday (Evening) to Monday, it further said.

Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding and water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday.

Met Office advised all concerned authorities to remain alert, it said.