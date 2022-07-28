Met Office predicts more rain in various parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north/eastern Balochistan.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Chillas 43, Gilgit, Nokkundi 39, Dalbandin and Drosh 38,MET office reported.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Potohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.