UrduPoint.com

Met Office Predicts More Rain In Various Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Met Office predicts more rain in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north/eastern Balochistan.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Chillas 43, Gilgit, Nokkundi 39, Dalbandin and Drosh 38,MET office reported.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Potohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Murree Mansehra Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Gujranwala Sialkot Dir Haripur Lakki Marwat Malakand Tank Barkhan Bolan Kohlu Khuzdar Skardu Dalbandin May Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

1 minute ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

11 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.