Open Menu

Met Office Predicts Partly Cloudy Weather For Coastal Areas In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

44 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

59 minutes ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

2 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan