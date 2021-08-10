UrduPoint.com

Met Office Predicts Rain For Upper Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:49 PM

Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

Met office here Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Met office here Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, the isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kurram, Hangu, Kohat and Karak districts.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kurram, Hangu, Kohat and Karak districts for next 48 hours.

