Met office predicts rain in Sindh over next 48 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A spell of moderate rain, coupled with winds and thunderstorm, was expected in different districts of Sindh province from Friday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center Karachi, the rains were expected to continue till Saturday in different districts of province.

Monsoon currents of light/moderate intensity were likely to penetrate into eastern Sindh.

The rain, coupled wind and thunderstorm, is likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Sh.Banazirabad, Larkana Divisions, Dadu, Jamshoro, T.M.Khan, Badin Thatta & Sujawal Districts.

Whereas, partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle and light rain is expected along the coast.