Met office predicts rain, thunderstorm for Karachi among other cities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province with rain, wind, or thunderstorm in various cities during the next 24 hours.

The rain win and thunderstorm is forecast in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Sanghar, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Khairpur, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Karachi, Thatta, and their surrounding areas.