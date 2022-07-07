Met Office predicts rain-thunderstorm, windstorm in KP

Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Thursday predicted more rain-thunderstorm with windstorm and isolated hailstorm in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 9th and 10th July 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office, Peshawar on Thursday predicted more rain-thunderstorm with windstorm and isolated hailstorm in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 9th and 10th July 2022.

The Met Office has informed that monsoon currents are likely to weaken during next 24 hours and may be strengthened during 9th and 10th July 2022.

Under the influence of this system, more rain-thunderstorm with windstorm and isolated hailstorm are likely in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Swat, Dir, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Kohat districts during 9th and 10th July.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Buner, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat and Kurram districts.