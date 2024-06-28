Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorms in provincial metropolis and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorms in provincial metropolis and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday.

As per the PMD spokesperson, low pressure lies over north Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Sindh, and likely to persist during next 24-30 hours. Weak Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorms are predicted at isolated places in Murree, Galliat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Lahore and Bahawalnagar on Friday night and Saturday.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38-40°C on Saturday and 41-43°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in the province during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad 55, Chakwal 25, Noorpur Thal 19, Murree 05, Islamabad Airport 03.

Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Jhelum remained the hottest places in the province where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Maximum temperature in Attock was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.