Open Menu

Met Office Predicts Rain-wind/thunderstorms In Lahore, Parts Of Province

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorms in provincial metropolis and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorms in provincial metropolis and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday.

As per the PMD spokesperson, low pressure lies over north Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of southeast Sindh, and likely to persist during next 24-30 hours. Weak Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorms are predicted at isolated places in Murree, Galliat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Lahore and Bahawalnagar on Friday night and Saturday.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38-40°C on Saturday and 41-43°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in the province during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts.

Rainfall (mm): Joharabad 55, Chakwal 25, Noorpur Thal 19, Murree 05, Islamabad Airport 03.

Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Jhelum remained the hottest places in the province where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Maximum temperature in Attock was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Punjab Murree Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Attock Talagang Wazirabad Noorpur Thal Sunday Airport Rains

Recent Stories

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MP ..

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs

24 seconds ago
 USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

25 seconds ago
 Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

27 seconds ago
 IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certifi ..

IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officer ..

12 seconds ago
 Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Ma ..

Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand

15 seconds ago
 KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Paki ..

KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Pakistan Program

17 seconds ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

13 seconds ago
 PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud ..

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud's mother

18 seconds ago
 NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

20 seconds ago
 PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by Natio ..

PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by National Assembly

21 seconds ago
 WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahea ..

WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram

53 minutes ago
 Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic r ..

Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan