Met Office Predicts Snowfall In Murree From Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted snowfall and torrential rain in Murree from today, whereas cold grips northern and upper regions of the country.

"As of today, there is a 70 percent chance of snowfall in Murree, and the weather conditions are expected to remain uncertain until February 22," said the weather forecasting officer.

He said tourist spots in Neelum Valley have been hit by heavy snowfall and continuous rainfall, causing slippery conditions on Neelum Highway and connecting roads, disrupting traffic flow.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has urged that administrative measures are in place in Murree to address the prevailing situation.

The PDMA stated that today, there is a partial cloud cover in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the possibility of rain as well.

