Met Office Predicts Very Hot Weather For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in coastal areas with chances of light rain in Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, Mithi, Badin, Umerkot and surroundings during afternoon.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

