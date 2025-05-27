Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are expected in coastal areas during afternoon and partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.