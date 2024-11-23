Met Office Predicts Wet Weather In Occupied Valley
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 23 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2024) Many parts Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir state received fresh snowfall on Saturday, with the local Met office predicting a spell of wet weather in the Valley and an increase in the minimum temperature, says a report reaching here Saturday night from across the line of control.
The mountainous town of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and Gulmarg received light snow, while there were also reports of light snowfall in other areas, including Zojila, Gurez, Tulail, and Sadhna Top in Kupwara, the report said.
Also, some places in the occupied Valley received light rain. The report said that the roads leading to the forward areas, close to other side of the LoC, including Gurez, Karnah, and others, are likely to be closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region.
The Meteorological Department in occupied Srinagar has forecasted generally cloudy weather with light rain and light snow in the higher reaches of both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir state on 24th of November, according to the report.
"The weather is expected to remain cloudy with similar conditions, including light rain and snow at isolated places, on 24th November," it added.
From 25th to 30th November, it said that the region at either side of the LoC is likely to experience generally dry weather, with no significant precipitation expected, the report revealed.
However, from late night on 30th November to the forenoon of 1st December, scattered to fairly widespread light rain and snow are anticipated, especially in the upper reaches. Dry conditions are forecasted again from 2nd to 5th December, according to the report.
"A slight rise in minimum temperatures is expected on 24th November, with a subsequent drop of 2-3°C thereafter in the valley. Travelers have been advised to adhere to local traffic advisories and follow instructions to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions in the Himalayan state," the report concluded.
Ends/APP/ Ahr
