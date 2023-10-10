Open Menu

Met Office Warns Dengue Outbreak Till Dec 5; Advices Pre-emptive Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Met Office warns dengue outbreak till Dec 5; advices pre-emptive measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Met Office has warned of a possible outbreak of dengue fever during the post-monsoon season up-till December 05 and advised all the stakeholders to take preemptive measures to prevent the phenomenon.

In a letter issued by Deputy Director of the Pakistan Meterological Department Dr Shahzada Adnan, it was said that dengue triggers during the post monsoon season, especially in the areas where the temperature and humidity threshold remains 26 to 29C and 60 percent respectively.

Dr Adnan said that the breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16C, adding that the late retreat of monsoon is providing an ideal environment for a dengue outbreak and there are chances of dengue fever outbreak in the current month especially in Peshawar and adjoining districts.

The official advised all the stakeholder and Provincial Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures to contain the outbreak of the disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Dengue December Post All

Recent Stories

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

25 minutes ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

26 minutes ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

1 hour ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

2 hours ago
On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangla ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan