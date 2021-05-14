Met office warns of tropical cyclone in Arabian Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Meteorological Office on Friday issued an alert for a tropical cyclone formation in the Southeast Arabian Sea.

According to the statement issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA), a low pressure has formed over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas at a distance of about 1440 km from Karachi.

The system is likely to strengthen further into a Depression (strong low-pressure area) during next 36-48 hours and then into a tropical cyclone by 16th May and move in northwest direction, it further added.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Center Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly. Presently, none of Pakistan coastal areas is under any threat, it informed, adding that however, Fishermen of Sindh are advised to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea from 14th May onwards.

It is informed that the precautionary measures should be taken to avert loss of life and property.