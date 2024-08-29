Open Menu

MET Offices Issues Cyclone Alert, More Rains In Sindh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

Pakistan Metrological Department says deep depression (DD, a very strong low-pressure area) has been slowly moving westward and southwestward over the past 12 hours from the Rann of Kutch in India, and is now approximately 270 kilometers southeast of Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) Meteorological Department has issued a tropical cyclone alert owing to deep depression over Rann of Kutch and potential sea storm in the northeastern Arabia sea.

The MET office said that deep depression (DD, a very strong low-pressure area) has been slowly moving westward and southwestward over the past 12 hours from the Rann of Kutch in India, and is now approximately 270 kilometers southeast of Karachi.

It is likely that this system will continue to move west and southwest, potentially reaching the northeastern Arabian Sea along the Sindh coast by late tonight or tomorrow morning.

The cyclonic storm is initially expected to move westward and southwestward, affecting Karachi Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, and Dadu with thunderstorms and heavy rains until August 31.

The winds are likely to reach speeds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, causing the sea to remain rough and very rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until August 31.

The Meteorological Department is monitoring the cyclone warning center and the Karachi system. Authorities are requested to stay informed through the Meteorological Department's advisories.

Once the storm forms in the Arabian Sea, it will be named "Isna," which is the proposed name by Pakistan and means “elevated” or “higher”.

Given the favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperatures, and upper-level divergence, there is a likelihood that this system will intensify into a tropical cyclone by Friday (tomorrow).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Storm Alert Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Matiari Tharparkar August From Rains Depression

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

3 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

4 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

6 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

7 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

8 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan