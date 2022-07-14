Met predicts another strong rain spell across Sindh

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Wednesday predicted another strong spell of rain across Sindh from July 14 to 18 as monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Wednesday predicted another strong spell of rain across Sindh from July 14 to 18 as monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating.

Talking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist said heavy monsoon spell with wind or thundershowers will enter in Sindh and torrential rains may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other cities of the province.

He said Karachi is likely to get very heavy rain from tomorrow or in night, he added.