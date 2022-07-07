Met predicts continuous rains across Sindh till July 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department has predicted continuous rains in most districts of Sindh including Hyderabad till Saturday (July 09).

Director Meteorological Department Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui said that the monsoon in the Arabian Sea was continuously entering Sindh and it will continue to rain in almost all the districts till Saturday.

According to the statement, there will be thunder and rain in Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Nowshero Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Karachi districts.

The rains could inundate low-lying areas in Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur, statement added.