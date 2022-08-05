Met predicts hot, humid weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Friday predicted hot and humid weather to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However rain-wind and thundershower is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, north and east Balochistan.

The ratio of rainfall in the Punjab and Islamabad are (Golra 26, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 03), Gujrat 08, Bahawalpur (Airport 07, City 03), Sialkot (City 06, Airport 02), Jhelum, Rawalpindi 05, Kashmir: Kotli 20, Balochistan: Lasbella 15 and Khuzdar 09, Met office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42, Dera Ismail Khan, Chillas, Noorpur Thal, Rohri 41, Jacobabad and Sukkur 40.