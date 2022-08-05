UrduPoint.com

Met Predicts Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Met predicts hot, humid weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Meteorological Department of Pakistan on Friday predicted hot and humid weather to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However rain-wind and thundershower is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, north and east Balochistan.

The ratio of rainfall in the Punjab and Islamabad are (Golra 26, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 03), Gujrat 08, Bahawalpur (Airport 07, City 03), Sialkot (City 06, Airport 02), Jhelum, Rawalpindi 05, Kashmir: Kotli 20, Balochistan: Lasbella 15 and Khuzdar 09, Met office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Dalbandin, Nokkundi 42, Dera Ismail Khan, Chillas, Noorpur Thal, Rohri 41, Jacobabad and Sukkur 40.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Saidpur Gujrat Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Sialkot Jacobabad Jhelum Khuzdar Dalbandin Kotli Noorpur Thal Rohri Airport

Recent Stories

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

24 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

12 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.