Met predicts more rain with thunder in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office Monday informed that strong monsoon weather system giving rains was likely to persist till 17th July.

According to latest meteorological conditions, a low pressure area has formed over east Arabian Sea causing monsoon currents to penetrate in Sindh, said the statement released here .

Under its influence, Rain, wind and Thunder storm with a few moderate to heavy falls are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till 16th July and Central & Upper Sindh till 17th July.

The persistent rain/showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Sh. Banazirabad districts during the period, it added.