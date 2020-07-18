UrduPoint.com
Met Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm, Lightning In Karachi In Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Met predicts rain with thunderstorm, lightning in Karachi in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorm and lightning in Karachi in next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature to remain in between 37 to 39 degree centigrade in the port city Saturday (today).

Currently the city is witnessing the north-southern winds at 18km/hour speed.

On Friday, the parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy downpour. The downpour has increased the risks of urban flooding due to the lack of urban drainage and prevention plans by the concerned authorities.

The team of city administration remained vanished from the spots facing flooding situation.

The parts of Karachi which received heavy rain include Clifton, I I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Akhtar Colony, Mahmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Malir, M A Jinnah Road, Sharea Faisal.

More than 500 small nullahs were overflowed across the metropolis.

According to the Met officials, the heaviest downpour was recorded in 63.55 mm in PAF Faisal Base, 41 mm in Saddar, 13.8 mm in PAF Masroor, 9 mm in Nazimabad, 40 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Landhi, 16 mm in surrounding areas of University Road and 15 mm at Jinnah Terminal. The wind has reached 66 kilometres an hour in PAF Masroor, 59 km per hour in PAF Faisal Base and 55 km per hour at Jinnah Terminal.

