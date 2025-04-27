Met predicts scorching heatwave to continue in multiple cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) With temperatures expected to soar, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday advises citizens to prioritize their health and take necessary measures to shield themselves from the heat.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and stay indoors during the peak sun hours of 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to avoid heat-related health risks.

Staying hydrated, wearing comfortable clothing and seeking shade are also essential measures to protect oneself from the harsh weather conditions, PDM alert message with private news channels said.

Spokesperson for the PMD stresses the importance of taking these preventive steps to ensure public safety.

The PMD is cautioning the public, particularly seniors and young children to be mindful of their health and take necessary steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, he added.

To stay safe, people are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities when temperatures are at their highest, he highlighted.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has already issued a high alert, urging all concerned authorities, including local administrations, healthcare services and disaster management teams to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the heatwave.

Authorities are advised to ensure adequate water supply, provide cooling facilities and deploy medical teams to handle heat-related emergencies.