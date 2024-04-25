Meta Delegation Calls On Shaza Fatima
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A two-member delegation of Meta called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday.
The delegation comprised Dania Mukhtar, Head of Public Policy for Pakistan at Meta and Taabeer Ather, Manager Public Policy for Pakistan.
The meeting discussed in details responsible use of social media platforms, said a news release.
The delegation briefed Minister of State for IT about Meta working and different campaigns in Pakistan including Digital Safety Campaign, Election education Campaign, Anti-Scams Campaign and Digital Literacy Program.
Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja appreciated the working of Meta and ensured her full support to the company.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KUST1 minute ago
-
Balochistan suitable region for int’l investment, govt to provide all facilities under one-window ..1 minute ago
-
Lahore Police adopt foolproof security for Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series2 minutes ago
-
DIG IT appointed as Commandant SSU, CPEC2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 minutes ago
-
SMC officers from NIM receive briefing on BISP operations11 minutes ago
-
DG kicks off tree plantation drive in ICT11 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team directs ETO to provide one-window facility, launch awareness campaign12 minutes ago
-
PML-N MPA visits PBM district office, gets briefing on projects12 minutes ago
-
DIGP discusses prevailing law & order situation12 minutes ago
-
CM addresses passing-out ceremony of lady constables in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Second research poster competition held at Benazir Bhutto University Larkana22 minutes ago