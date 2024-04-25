Open Menu

Meta Delegation Calls On Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A two-member delegation of Meta called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Dania Mukhtar, Head of Public Policy for Pakistan at Meta and Taabeer Ather, Manager Public Policy for Pakistan.

The meeting discussed in details responsible use of social media platforms, said a news release.

The delegation briefed Minister of State for IT about Meta working and different campaigns in Pakistan including Digital Safety Campaign, Election education Campaign, Anti-Scams Campaign and Digital Literacy Program.

Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja appreciated the working of Meta and ensured her full support to the company.

