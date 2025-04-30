Meta Launches Its New AI App For WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook , Messenger Users
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Meta is launching a new Meta AI app built with Llama 4, a first step toward building a more personal AI.
People around the world use Meta AI daily across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, said a news release.
And now, people can choose to experience Meta AI inside a standalone app. This release is the first version, and Meta is excited to get this in people’s hands and gather their feedback.
Meta AI uses Llama 4 to help users to solve problems, navigate daily questions, and better understand the world around. With the ability to search across the web, it can help get recommendations, deep dive on a topic, and stay connected with friends and family. Or if you’re just looking to play around with it, it provide conversation starters to inspire your searches.
And just like all Meta platforms, Meta built Meta AI to connect you with the people and things you care about. The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI.
You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own. And as always, you’re in control: nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it.
You’ll find Meta AI across all Meta products and all the devices it runs on. So whether catching up with family on Facebook, chatting with friends on WhatsApp or Messenger, or scrolling Instagram, it’s easily accessible wherever you need it.
Meta AI on the web is also getting an upgrade. It comes with the new Discover feed, just like you see in the app. This continuity across the Meta AI app and the web helps deliver a more personal AI that can be there wherever you need it.
The web interface has been optimized for larger screens and desktop workflows and includes an improved image generation experience, with more presets and new options for modifying style, mood, lighting and colors.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police concludes 16th youth internship batch5 minutes ago
-
Meta launches its new AI App for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook , messenger users5 minutes ago
-
HEC holds graduation ceremony of 300 Afghan students5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to defend Pakistan: PA speaker5 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad on current regional situation5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman opens new office in DG Khan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to enter new era of prosperity through digital transformation: Shaza15 minutes ago
-
Modi narrative crumbles as Indian general admits false flag tactics: says Saif15 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Deputy Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits PPP SG residence, discusses party matters15 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers15 minutes ago
-
India’s narrative fails, Pakistan will respond unitedly to aggression: Barrister Gohar25 minutes ago