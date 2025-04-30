Meta launches its new AI App for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook , messenger users

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Meta is launching a new Meta AI app built with Llama 4, a first step toward building a more personal AI.

People around the world use Meta AI daily across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, said a news release.

And now, people can choose to experience Meta AI inside a standalone app. This release is the first version, and Meta is excited to get this in people’s hands and gather their feedback.

Meta AI uses Llama 4 to help users to solve problems, navigate daily questions, and better understand the world around. With the ability to search across the web, it can help get recommendations, deep dive on a topic, and stay connected with friends and family. Or if you’re just looking to play around with it, it provide conversation starters to inspire your searches.

And just like all Meta platforms, Meta built Meta AI to connect you with the people and things you care about. The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI.

You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own. And as always, you’re in control: nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it.

You’ll find Meta AI across all Meta products and all the devices it runs on. So whether catching up with family on Facebook, chatting with friends on WhatsApp or Messenger, or scrolling Instagram, it’s easily accessible wherever you need it.

Meta AI on the web is also getting an upgrade. It comes with the new Discover feed, just like you see in the app. This continuity across the Meta AI app and the web helps deliver a more personal AI that can be there wherever you need it.

The web interface has been optimized for larger screens and desktop workflows and includes an improved image generation experience, with more presets and new options for modifying style, mood, lighting and colors.