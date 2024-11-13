Open Menu

Meta Supports Pakistani Creators In Karachi To Inspire New Wave Of Content

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Meta supports Pakistani creators in Karachi to inspire new wave of content

Meta connected with content creators in Karachi through various engagements starting with an event on November 6 that brought together around 40 creators from across Pakistan. According to press release issued here on Wednesday, throughout the week, Meta worked with popular creators like Food Fusion, Samosiii and Osamah Nasir and collaborated on content creation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Meta connected with content creators in Karachi through various engagements starting with an event on November 6 that brought together around 40 creators from across Pakistan. According to press release issued here on Wednesday, throughout the week, Meta worked with popular creators like Food Fusion, Samosiii and Osamah Nasir and collaborated on content creation.

Revie Sylviana, Meta's Director of Global Partnerships for South and Southeast Asia, said; "We're thrilled to see Pakistani creators using Meta platforms in innovative ways to build and grow their communities. While we don't have a local representative specifically dedicated to supporting accounts of content creators in Pakistan, our global teams are committed to providing the necessary tools and resources to help creators in Pakistan succeed. We will continue our work to empower the vibrant Pakistani creator community and help them share their stories, showcase their unique talents, and connect with their audience in a meaningful way.



Meta has been engaging with the young digital talent of Pakistan through several events and campaigns. At the Creators Connect event held here at a local hotel, Meta celebrated the creators who successfully launched their WhatsApp Channels. Representatives from Jazz, Pakistan's largest mobile network and internet services provider, also attended and introduced a daily WhatsApp chat pack and a monthly gaming data pack on Facebook and WhatsApp.

To find out more about our collaboration with Pakistani creators and receive the latest updates from Meta, follow the dedicated WhatsApp Channel for Meta in Pakistan by going to the 'Updates' tab and searching for Meta Pakistan.

APP/abd

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Internet Mobile Facebook Hotel Young Nasir November Event From Share WhatsApp Asia Jazz

Recent Stories

PPP South Punjab hails Bilawal over 26th amendment ..

PPP South Punjab hails Bilawal over 26th amendment efforts

2 minutes ago
 NAB hands over possession of confiscated propertie ..

NAB hands over possession of confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to FBR

2 minutes ago
 8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents

29 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment

2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment

29 minutes ago
 Robber killed in 'encounter'

Robber killed in 'encounter'

29 minutes ago
 Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary i ..

Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident

29 minutes ago
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother

Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother

29 minutes ago
 FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on ..

FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector

29 minutes ago
 Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at C ..

Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at COP29

28 minutes ago
 UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media pl ..

UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X

29 minutes ago
 Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC M ..

Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD

29 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, pre ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan