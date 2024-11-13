Meta Supports Pakistani Creators In Karachi To Inspire New Wave Of Content
Meta connected with content creators in Karachi through various engagements starting with an event on November 6 that brought together around 40 creators from across Pakistan. According to press release issued here on Wednesday, throughout the week, Meta worked with popular creators like Food Fusion, Samosiii and Osamah Nasir and collaborated on content creation
Revie Sylviana, Meta's Director of Global Partnerships for South and Southeast Asia, said; "We're thrilled to see Pakistani creators using Meta platforms in innovative ways to build and grow their communities. While we don't have a local representative specifically dedicated to supporting accounts of content creators in Pakistan, our global teams are committed to providing the necessary tools and resources to help creators in Pakistan succeed. We will continue our work to empower the vibrant Pakistani creator community and help them share their stories, showcase their unique talents, and connect with their audience in a meaningful way.
Meta has been engaging with the young digital talent of Pakistan through several events and campaigns. At the Creators Connect event held here at a local hotel, Meta celebrated the creators who successfully launched their WhatsApp Channels. Representatives from Jazz, Pakistan's largest mobile network and internet services provider, also attended and introduced a daily WhatsApp chat pack and a monthly gaming data pack on Facebook and WhatsApp.
To find out more about our collaboration with Pakistani creators and receive the latest updates from Meta, follow the dedicated WhatsApp Channel for Meta in Pakistan by going to the 'Updates' tab and searching for Meta Pakistan.
