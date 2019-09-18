Metal pipes fencing DG Khan Airport stolen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Some portion of metal pipe structure fencing DG Khan Airport had been stolen and Sakhi Sarwar police registered a case against the accused.

Muhammad Sharif, the person in charge of airport security, reported that some part of the metallic fence worth Rs 250,000 was stolen.

An FIR No 138/19 was registered with Police Station Sakhi Sarwar u/s 379 Pakistan Penal Code 1860 against more than nine accused.