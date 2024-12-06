(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the government was taking steps to improve the digital ecosystem while Meta Company's e-commerce platforms were very popular in Pakistan.

He said this while talking to Meta's company team here on Friday.

Mashhood said that Pakistan's digital space challenges were different from other countries and joint efforts were needed to deal with on-line threats.

He said that Pakistani youth could utilize Meta-applications positively and make them beneficial for themselves.

On the occasion, Meta's team representatives said that PMYP was a good initiative for empowering future generations and Meta was interested in working with PMYP mutually.