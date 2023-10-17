Open Menu

Meteorological Centre To Be Set Up At GCWUS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Meteorological centre to be set up at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Department of Meteorology will set up a Meteorological Centre at Government College Women University Sialkot.

Financial support will also be provided for research. According to the details, the Department of Meteorology will set up a centre with digital equipment for research on air pollution, air quality, smog, rainfall and other climate changes. The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and other organizations will also be able to benefit from the research data of the center while the data can be obtained at the individual level with the permission of the competent authority. According to university spokesperson Deputy Director Rizwan Hameed, Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof.

Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi met DG Meteorological Department Sahibzad Khan and discussed cooperation in research. Chairman Environmental Sciences Dr. Adeel Mehmood and Director Planning Mirza Farooq appreciated the efforts made for the establishment of the Climate Centre. Dr. Afzal Butt and Dr. Yasir Manj of Government Women's University Sialkot, while paying tribute to the special interest and efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi for the establishment of the centre, said she was bringing positive and revolutionary changes in GCWUS. They said that the restoration of an affordable bus service for female students was a clear example of it. Various social circles of Sialkot have expressed happiness over her efforts.

More Stories From Pakistan