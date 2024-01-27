Open Menu

Meteorological Department Warns Of Rainfall And Snowfall In Upper Districts Of Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Meteorological department warns of rainfall and snowfall in upper districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Meteorological Department Saturday issued a forecast indicating the possibility of rainfall and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commencing from January 27.

Following the weather forecast Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a notification, urging all district administrations to remain vigilant and prepared for potential weather-related challenges.

After about two months long dry weather the rain and snowfall are expected to hit districts Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan where local administrations have taken precautionary measures to tackle any untoward situation.

DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan has directed the district administrations to proactively anticipate rainfall and snowfall by taking necessary measures.

Among the directives issued, the district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of heavy machinery to mitigate any adverse effects of the inclement weather.

Recognizing the importance of effective communication, district administrations in sensitive areas have been directed to disseminate weather-related messages to the local population in their respective languages. Additionally, all relevant agencies have been urged to maintain vigilance in maintaining road links and providing alternative routes for traffic in case of road closures.

The PDMA has also emphasized the need to ensure the availability of emergency services personnel to respond promptly to any weather-related emergencies during this period.

