Meteorologist Advise Safety Of Crops, Precautionary Measures With Start Of First Spell Of Monsoon
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Thursday predicted for first pre-monsoon rains of the year are expected to knock on the country from today and continue till July 30 in which advised the citizens to take precautionary measures to secure crops and precious lives.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that Karachi, Islamabad and other cities of the country to experience light to heavy rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, adding, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heatwave affecting the city.
He advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the fresh weather, besides asking the tourists to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the rainy spell.
“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” he added.
Replying a question, he urged that everyone should plant a tree specially mango seeds in soil this monsoon and contribute to a greener earth without waiting for the government or NGOs to initiate such a step as monsoon is a best season for plantation.
He said that the monsoon season (June-September) was a great opportunity for forests' growth in the country because the four-month wet season was a source of trillions of liters of rainwater needed for the seedlings to grow fast and hold their grip in soil strongly.
