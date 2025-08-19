Meteorologist Alerts Balochistan & Sindh To Stay Prepared
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaigham, on Tuesday warned that the current spell will continue for the next three days with monsoon rains expected to intensify in the southern provinces as the system moves down from the north, advising authorities in Balochistan and Sindh to remain on high alert.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Meteorologist Anjum Nazir warned that the upcoming monsoon spell is expected to intensify in the southern parts of the country.
He highlighted that regions in Balochistan and Sindh should remain vigilant as heavy rains could bring challenges. Anjum Nazir further cautioned that the increased rainfall might lead to urban flooding and waterlogging, especially in densely populated areas.
He urged authorities and residents in these provinces to take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of the monsoon season.
When asked about the northern areas, he clarified that the forecast indicates mild to light rain, with a decrease in rainfall intensity.
Responding to inquiries regarding recent flood events, Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaigham categorically denied the occurrence of a cloudburst in the northern regions.
He clarified that the term "cloudburst" is not applicable in this context. Instead, he emphasized that the Primary factors contributing to the flooding are the significant rise in temperatures, approximately 8 to 9 percent higher than the previous year and the accelerated melting of glaciers in the mountainous areas.
This combination has led to increased water flow in rivers and streams, exacerbating the flood situation, he added.
Zaigham further explained that the rapid glacial melt, particularly in regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, has been unprecedented.
The heatwave-induced thawing has resulted in swollen rivers, with flash floods damaging infrastructure and agricultural land, he added.
Zaigham further urged authorities to focus on comprehensive flood management strategies, including improved infrastructure and early warning systems, to mitigate future risks.
However, he cautioned that the southern regions, particularly Sindh and Balochistan, should prepare for more severe weather conditions.
