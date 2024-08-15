Meteorologist predicts current monsoon spell to bring much-needed respite from heat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chief Meteorologist of the flood forecasting division Lahore Shahid Abbas on Thursday predicted monsoon spell which will bring widespread showers to the Northern areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This rainfall spell will not only provide relief from the heat but also help to replenish water sources, mitigate the risk of wildfires, and support agricultural activities in the region, talking to ptv news channel he said.

Shahid Abbas expressed confidence in the preparations made to handle the anticipated monsoon spells, stating that a wise strategy had been adopted and optimal arrangements put in place to deal with the situation.

Additionally, he said that areas vulnerable to flooding and other extreme weather events were also being identified, enabling authorities to take proactive measures to mitigate potential risks and ensure public safety.

Replying a query, Chief Meteorologist Shahid Abbas provided an update on the water levels at Tarbela Dam, revealing that it was currently 98% full.

He reassured the public that despite the high water levels there were no flood warnings in effect for any rivers or areas during the current monsoon spell, indicating that the situation was under control and being closely monitored by the authorities.

To another query, he said the upcoming monsoon spell would bring a significant end to the suffocating heat and hotness that has gripped the region, providing a much-needed respite to the public.

He assured that the spell would not only reduce the temperatures but also alleviate the oppressive weather conditions, making the environment more pleasant and comfortable for everyone.

The above-average rainfall is anticipated to have a positive impact on the environment, agriculture, and water resources, making it a promising development for the country, he added.