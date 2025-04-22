Meteorologist predicts more extreme heatwaves in coming years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Meteorologist Anjum Nazeer Zaigham Tuesday warned citizens to take precautions against the heat and predicted more severe summers in the coming years due to climate change, urging welfare organizations to set up heatwave camps and provide shaded areas and water.

A meteorologist, talking to a private news channel, predicted that cities will experience increased suffocation, with Autumn and Spring seasons being slightly skipped, resulting in only two distinct weather patterns remaining.

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, ranking among the top 10 countries most affected by climate change and natural disasters.

He warned that summers will be marked by more frequent heatwaves, underscoring the growing impact of climate change.

According to Anjum Nazeer Zaigham, the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has forecast hot and dry weather across most regions of the country from April 22 to 27, 2025.

Zaigham warned that these unusual and intensified weather events are becoming more frequent due to the ongoing climate crisis, urging authorities and the public to remain alert and prepared.

Zaigham stressed that planting more trees is crucial for mitigating the impacts of climate change, such as heatwaves and rising temperatures, and urged the public and authorities to prioritize tree plantation efforts.

He warned that summers will become increasingly prolonged in the coming years compared to previous years, further exacerbating the challenges posed by climate change.

He also warned that Karachi's temperature will increase, aligning with historical trends, which show the city experiencing rising temperatures over the years.

Specifically, Karachi has seen nighttime temperatures increase by 2.4°C over the past 60 years, indicating a steady warming trend.