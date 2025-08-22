- Home
- Pakistan
- Meteorologist warns of heavy rain in Northern Pakistan from Aug 23–27; vulnerable areas on alert
Meteorologist Warns Of Heavy Rain In Northern Pakistan From Aug 23–27; Vulnerable Areas On Alert
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Director Meteorological Department Anjum Nazeer Zaigham on Friday advised the public to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 23 to 27, with light to moderate showers likely in central Punjab, southern Sindh and other regions.
In an exclusive interview, a senior meteorologist stated that several vulnerable areas across the country are expected to receive heavy to moderate rainfall from August 23 to 27.
The regions most likely to be affected include Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where continuous downpours may increase the risk of flash floods and landslides, experts said.
The meteorologist also warned of isolated light rain events in Karachi during the same period, which could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas.
Authorities have been urged to stay alert and take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of the expected weather system, especially in disaster-prone zones.
Reservoirs across the country, including Tarbela and Mangla, have already reached their full capacity due to recent rainfall, raising concerns over potential overflow and increased water discharge.
Authorities have advised residents living in downstream and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and prepared for possible flooding, especially during the forecasted rain spell.
Recent Stories
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meteorologist warns of heavy rain in Northern Pakistan from Aug 23–27; vulnerable areas on alert1 minute ago
-
DPO reviews service,protection centers21 minutes ago
-
MWMC cancels Daewoo contract over poor sanitation performance31 minutes ago
-
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty48 minutes ago
-
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan54 minutes ago
-
AAC visits vegetable and fruit market to check prices1 hour ago
-
Woman slits throat of step son in Attock1 hour ago
-
Car collision near Uthal leaves 9 dead, 2 injured1 hour ago
-
'Monsoon management a shared responsibility,' says Saeed Ghani2 hours ago
-
COAS, Chinese FM reaffirm resolve to strengthen all-weather strategic partnership2 hours ago
-
KP Govt releases Rs1.789 Billion grant for Gomal University pensioners2 hours ago
-
PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin's mother2 hours ago