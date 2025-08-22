Open Menu

Meteorologist Warns Of Heavy Rain In Northern Pakistan From Aug 23–27; Vulnerable Areas On Alert

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Meteorologist warns of heavy rain in Northern Pakistan from Aug 23–27; vulnerable areas on alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Director Meteorological Department Anjum Nazeer Zaigham on Friday advised the public to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 23 to 27, with light to moderate showers likely in central Punjab, southern Sindh and other regions.

In an exclusive interview, a senior meteorologist stated that several vulnerable areas across the country are expected to receive heavy to moderate rainfall from August 23 to 27.

The regions most likely to be affected include Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where continuous downpours may increase the risk of flash floods and landslides, experts said.

The meteorologist also warned of isolated light rain events in Karachi during the same period, which could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have been urged to stay alert and take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of the expected weather system, especially in disaster-prone zones.

Reservoirs across the country, including Tarbela and Mangla, have already reached their full capacity due to recent rainfall, raising concerns over potential overflow and increased water discharge.

Authorities have advised residents living in downstream and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and prepared for possible flooding, especially during the forecasted rain spell.

Recent Stories

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

48 minutes ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

54 minutes ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

1 hour ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

1 hour ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

1 hour ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

1 hour ago
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settleme ..

Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan

1 hour ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss rel ..

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine

1 hour ago
 22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settleme ..

22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record th ..

UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone

1 hour ago
 Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee d ..

Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrori ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan