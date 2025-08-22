Meteorologist warns of heavy rain in Northern Pakistan from Aug 23–27; vulnerable areas on alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Director Meteorological Department Anjum Nazeer Zaigham on Friday advised the public to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 23 to 27, with light to moderate showers likely in central Punjab, southern Sindh and other regions.

In an exclusive interview, a senior meteorologist stated that several vulnerable areas across the country are expected to receive heavy to moderate rainfall from August 23 to 27.

The regions most likely to be affected include Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where continuous downpours may increase the risk of flash floods and landslides, experts said.

The meteorologist also warned of isolated light rain events in Karachi during the same period, which could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have been urged to stay alert and take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of the expected weather system, especially in disaster-prone zones.

Reservoirs across the country, including Tarbela and Mangla, have already reached their full capacity due to recent rainfall, raising concerns over potential overflow and increased water discharge.

Authorities have advised residents living in downstream and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and prepared for possible flooding, especially during the forecasted rain spell.